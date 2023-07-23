PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli says candidates at the upcoming state elections risk being dropped if they do not pull their weight.

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has warned the party’s candidates at the upcoming six state polls that their nominations are far from guaranteed.

Speaking to PKR candidates at a ceramah in Shah Alam last night, Rafizi told them to pull their weight or risk being dropped ahead of nomination day on July 29.

“I warn you, if you start your ‘engines’ late, I will go to the president (Anwar Ibrahim) myself and tell him to change the candidate,” said Rafizi.

“Before you’re nominated, you lobby ‘until the sky’ to be named but when you become the candidate, you’re not doing much work.

“So to the party machinery, if you see anything like this happening, come to me. I will go to the president within the week and cancel your nomination,” he said to loud applause.

Rafizi also told the candidates not to make empty promises that they were unlikely to deliver if elected.

“When you want to be the candidate, you will promise all sorts of things. But when campaigning, don’t make promises which will later burden the party’s leadership.

“Consult with your election machinery and grassroots before making any promises.”

During the event, Anwar, who is prime minister and PH chairman, announced that PKR would field 58 candidates at next month’s six state polls on Aug 12.

Anwar said PKR would field 20 candidates in Selangor, 13 in Penang, 10 in Kedah, six each in Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan, and three in Terengganu.