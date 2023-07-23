His death was confirmed by his daughter in a Facebook post.

PETALING JAYA: Domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub died at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar tonight. He was 61.

His daughter, Fatihah, confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

Fatihah said Salahuddin died at 9.23pm.

Salahuddin was rushed to the hospital at 10.15pm on Friday after experiencing nausea and vomiting.

He underwent surgery for a brain haemorrhage and had been recovering in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In a statement, the domestic trade and cost of living ministry confirmed Salahuddin’s death.

“It is with sadness and sorrow (that) we announce the minister of domestic trade and cost of living Salahuddin Ayub breathed his last at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, Kedah at 9.23pm.

“The minister’s remains are being arranged to be sent home to his mother’s house in Kampung Serkat, Tanjung Piai.”

The ministry said Salahuddin’s family thanked everyone for their support over the years, and extended further thanks to the staff at the hospital.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.