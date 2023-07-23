The health minister says she will be visiting Salahuddin Ayub today to find out the progress of his recovery.

KUALA TERENGGANU: Domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub is in stable but critical condition after successfully undergoing surgery at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, according to Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The health minister said she would be visiting Salahuddin today to find out the progress of his recovery.

“His condition is stable but quite critical and we are praying for his health.

“Yesterday’s surgery was a success and we are monitoring his condition in the intensive care unit (ICU),” she told reporters after launching the state-level “Madani Afiat and One Hour Malaysia Clean-Up” programme at Perumahan Rakyat Padang Hiliran here today.

Salahuddin’s press secretary Syakirin Husnal had said the minister was rushed to hospital at 10.15pm on Friday after experiencing nausea and vomiting.

He later underwent surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

In Alor Setar, Salahuddin’s daughter Siti Fatihah said doctors had advised that for now, only family members be allowed to visit her father.

“My family appreciates all the support and prayers. I would like to ask everyone to continue praying for the well-being of my father,” she said in a statement today.