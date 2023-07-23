Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the old approach to the salary adjustment scheme needs to be revamped.

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will announce a salary adjustment for civil servants, including teachers, within two weeks.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said he will chair the first management meeting on the salary scheme adjustment next week.

“I think the old approach to the salary adjustment scheme needs to be revamped. Wait for the announcement and some adjustments within the next one or two weeks,” he said.

He was taking part in the Cakna Madani programme with education services officers at the Universiti Sains Malaysia health campus near Kubang Kerian here today. Also present was education minister Fadhlina Sidek.

On July 13, Anwar had said that a proposal will be made for the civil service salary scheme to be improved in stages based on the country’s economic capabilities.

He said it would be discussed at a meeting with Chief Secretary Zuki Ali and public services department director-general Zulkapli Mohamad before the state elections take place on Aug 12.