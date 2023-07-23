DAP’s Teresa Kok tells PAS’ Annuar Musa that Kelantan is the second poorest state in the nation despite being under PAS’ administration since 1990.

PETALING JAYA: PAS’ Annuar Musa should stop playing the victim card and offer sound policies to tackle hardcore poverty in Kelantan, says DAP vice-chairman Teresa Kok.

The Seputeh MP said Kelantan is the second poorest state in the nation despite being under PAS’ administration since 1990.

“PAS has no excuse as a state government in Kelantan, and Annuar should stop misleading the people that others are to be blamed for the state’s plight,” she said in a statement.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had pledged to wipe out absolute poverty by the end of the year. It is indeed a daunting task but (we have) a plan in place and the political will to get it done.

“Has PAS made any pledge to end poverty in Kelantan? What is PAS’ offer for voters in the state if given the mandate again?”

Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang are set to go to the polls on Aug 12.

Speaking at a Perikatan Nasional (PN) event in Kota Bharu on Friday night, Annuar, who was the former BN secretary-general, claimed that BN leaders in Kelantan had caused the downfall of the two previous federal governments.

Annuar said this had led to several PAS leaders from Kelantan no longer being ministers and deputy ministers, which subsequently led to the people of Kelantan “suffering and being left behind” in progress.

In response, Kok said rather than focusing on which state these ministers and deputy ministers are from, Annuar should highlight their achievements while in government.

“Takiyuddin Hassan, who was the former law minister, had misled Parliament on the annulment of the emergency ordinances, forcing Istana Negara to issue a strong rebuke.

“What did they achieve?” she asked.