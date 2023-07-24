Eight others were also injured in the incident.

KUANTAN: Three people were killed and eight injured in an accident involving three vehicles at Km65, Jalan Kuantan-Segamat, Pekan, today.

The dead were Ayub Zakaria, 66, who was the driver of a Toyota Vios, and passenger Podziah Daharun, 65, both with addresses in Segamat, Johor, as well as a passenger in a Perodua Myvi, Azrin Ahmad Nazri, 19, from Sungai Lembing here.

Pekan police chief Zaidi Mat Zin said the incident, believed to have occurred at 11.20am, also involved a Perodua Alza with three men.

“The accident is believed to have happened when the Alza, which was on its way from Segamat to Kuantan, lost control and skidded into the oncoming path and collided with the Myvi, which was also hit by the Vios coming from Segamat and heading to Kuantan,” he said in a statement here today.

Zaidi said the eight injured victims comprised two passengers from the Alza, the driver and three passengers from the Myvi and two passengers of the Vios, aged between 20 and 72, who were treated at Pekan Hospital.

The driver of the Alza was unhurt.