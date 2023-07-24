The candidate for the Kedah seat had not been confirmed when the coalition announced its candidates last Friday.

PETALING JAYA: Merbok Umno deputy chief Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin will contest for the Tanjong Dawai seat in Kedah for Barisan Nasional in the coming Aug 12 state polls.

BN’s candidate for the seat had not been confirmed when the coalition announced its candidates last Friday.

“This announcement completes the 108 seats that BN will contest across six states,” Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said in a Facebook post.

“On behalf of BN, we extend our gratitude to Pakatan Harapan for allowing us to contest this seat.”

Shaiful had contested for the Merbok parliamentary seat in the last general election but came in third after Perikatan Nasional’s Nazri Abu Hassan, who won by 21,019 votes, and Pakatan Harapan’s Nurin Aina.

The Tanjong Dawai state seat has repeatedly changed hands between BN and PAS over the past few elections, though it was first a BN stronghold.

PAS wrested the seat from the coalition for the first time in 2008, before BN regained the seat in the 2013 general election.

In the 2018 general election, PAS’ Hanif Ghazali won the seat with a majority of 952 votes.

BN is fielding 12 candidates in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan (17), Terengganu (27), Kelantan (31), Kedah (15) and Penang (six).