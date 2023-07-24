Secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says the party will keep the same representatives in 10 seats but Rahang will feature a new face.

SEREMBAN: DAP has announced the names of 11 candidates, including a new face, that the party will be fielding in the Negeri Sembilan state elections on Aug 12.

Its secretary-general Loke Siew Fook, when announcing the candidates here, also confirmed that he will be defending the Chennah seat in the polls, while first-time candidate Desmond Sian will be contesting the Rahang seat.

“Negeri Sembilan was won on the spirit of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in 2018. I am a Negeri Sembilan native, raised here, started my political career here, so of course, Negeri Sembilan is close to my heart.

“Ten of the seats we kept as status quo, and in Rahang, we are featuring a new face. The DAP candidates in Negeri Sembilan are in their 30s to 60s,” he told reporters after the PH candidates announcement ceremony here.

He said DAP will be contesting in only four states, and will be announcing its candidates for Selangor today, followed by Penang and Kedah tomorrow.

“Tonight is not about DAP candidates, or Amanah, or PKR, but only PH because we represent the PH symbol. We enter the ring with the PH symbol,” he said.

On Friday, Barisan Nasional (BN) announced 17 candidates running in the state, followed by the announcement of six PKR candidates by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president, on Saturday.

The names of two Amanah candidates were also announced by its president Mohamad Sabu yesterday.

Loke said that all candidates need to defend the Negeri Sembilan government, and retain state PH chairman Aminuddin Harun as the menteri besar candidate.

Meanwhile, Loke also thanked Amanah for handing over its incumbent seat, Lenggeng, which it won in the 14th general election (GE14), to BN this time around.

Following are the DAP candidates contesting in Negeri Sembilan: