The suspect, a man in his 50s, is the fourth person to be arrested by the agency regarding the illegal mining in Kedah.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a senior official of the Kedah state government to assist in its probe into the corruption and abuse of power in relation to the illegal mining of rare earths in the state.

A source from the MACC said that a man in his 50s was arrested yesterday at 8pm at the Kedah MACC headquarters. He is suspected of soliciting a bribe amounting to about RM1 million from a company owner.

“A three-day remand that starts today was issued by magistrate Zul Hilmi Latif at the Alor Setar magistrates’ court this morning, following a remand application made by the MACC,” said the source.

When contacted, MACC senior investigations director Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrest of the government official.

The source said the agency has arrested four suspects in relation to this illegal mining case, including the CEO of a state’s Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), a woman company director and an aide to a company owner.

The MBI CEO and the company director were arrested by MACC on July 19, while the aide was arrested on July 21.