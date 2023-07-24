The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission says it had been actively attempting to locate the Sersol CEO since last month.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has disputed a claim made by Sersol Bhd CEO Justin Lim that the agency did not issue any notice seeking his assistance in an ongoing investigation.

In a statement, MACC said it had been making efforts to locate Lim.

“On June 26, MACC visited two of Lim’s residences in Kuala Lumpur but found that one property had been sold whereas the other was unoccupied.

“On the same day, MACC conducted checks at his offices in Kuala Lumpur and Johor, but Lim was not present at either location,” it said.

Further investigation by the anti-graft agency with the immigration department revealed that Lim had left the country in February and had not returned since.

“As a result, MACC issued a media statement on July 12, which included contact information of the investigation officer, to track down Lim,” it said, adding that the statement was both “official and valid”.

Yesterday, Lim denied receiving any notice from MACC requiring his attendance to record any statement under Section 30 of the MACC Act 2009.

Lim said that MACC’s July 12 press release and a publication on its website which portrayed him as a “wanted individual for criminal investigations”, was inaccurate and without basis.

In a recent Bursa Malaysia filing, Sersol said Lim had been “overseas since February 2023 for purposes and reasons only known to him”.

The chemical manufacturer also said MACC’s probe concerns certain payments Sersol had made to a third party based on Lim’s instruction and approval.