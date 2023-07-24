The former prime minister decides to proceed with legal action after Anwar Ibrahim refuses to retract his allegations.

PETALING JAYA: Lawyers for Muhyiddin Yassin insist that he will sue Anwar Ibrahim for defamation over the prime minister’s claim that the Perikatan Nasional government did not write off RM8.3 billion in Felda settlers’ debt.

They said the two documents Anwar produced last week was not on the waiver of the RM8.3 billion owed by settlers, but the issuance of sukuk and revolving credit to Felda.

“Your client (Anwar) refused to retract his statement until now and attempted to twist the facts,” law firm Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership said in their letter of demand.

The lawyers also said Anwar’s legal team’s demand for the former prime minister to pay RM200 million in damages was ridiculous and an abuse of the court process.

“We have been instructed to initiate legal action against your client, and please confirm that your firm (SN Nair and Partners) will accept service (of the lawsuit),” the firm added.

Last week, Muhyiddin indicated he would sue Anwar over the latter’s remarks on the Felda settlers’ debt issue.

Anwar, however, alleged that Muhyiddin had “twisted” his remarks, and wanted Muhyiddin to issue an apology for taking his remarks out of context.

Anwar’s lawyers also wanted Muhyiddin to retract his letter of demand and if the latter failed to do so, he (Anwar) would file a lawsuit.

Anwar had previously alleged that the PN government had failed to provide any allocation in the 2021 and 2022 national budgets to resolve the Felda debt issue.