The PKR deputy president says the opposition leader is trying to distract the people from the current issues.

SERDANG: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has downplayed opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin’s threat to make public a letter that would prove the latter’s claim of attempts to nullify the results of the party’s polls last year.

Rafizi described Hamzah’s warning as a “sideshow” and was not perturbed by it.

“I had a long chat with Saifuddin,” Rafizi said, referring to PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“I told him not to worry, and that Hamzah was trying to distract people from real issues,” he said after an event at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) this evening.

Hamzah had last week alleged that Saifuddin had attempted to nullify the results of the 2022 PKR elections after the latter lost his bid to become deputy president.

In May last year, Rafizi defeated Saifuddin with a sizeable majority for the number two post.

Hamzah, who was the then home minister, claimed that Saifuddin had approached him less than a week after he lost the contest.

The Registrar of Societies, which oversees political parties, comes under the home ministry’s purview.

Rafizi also said that during the election period, it was normal for politicians to raise such issues but said he did not believe the public would be swayed.

He went on to say that the public was more interested in the alleged corruption and misappropriation in Perikatan Nasional-led states, including claims of power abuse and graft in Kedah’s illegal mining of rare earth elements (REE).

“The focus should be on how the REE was allowed to be exploited when there was no licence, and also Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor writing to Hamzah when the latter was home minister to bring in Chinese foreign nationals to work on the REE.”

Yesterday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Corruption arrested a Kedah senior government officer to facilitate investigations into the matter.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.