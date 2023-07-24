Ameer Ali Mydin says the domestic trade and cost of living minister had given so much to society.

PETALING JAYA: Domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub was remembered by Mydin hypermarket managing director Ameer Ali Mydin as “the sincerest” leader.

Ameer said Salahuddin had given so much to society from when he served as the agricultural and agro-based industry minister in the previous Pakatan Harapan government.

“I have met many ministers and leaders, but I have never met a man who sincerely felt for the rakyat. What he did, he did so wholeheartedly,” he told FMT.

He recalled Salahuddin’s visit to the Mydin USJ hypermarket in Subang Jaya on Thursday to launch the Kasih Sayang Ibu dan Si Manja campaign as part of the Rahmah initiative, where Salahuddin spoke about the importance of giving back to society.

Salahuddin died at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar at 9.23pm today after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage on Friday. He was 61.

Meanwhile, Capital A Bhd’s CEO, Tony Fernandes, remembered Salahuddin as a leader from whom many could learn.

“(He) was really a decent politician who cared, never had any grudges or ill will, or was mean or used his power to hurt, but used it to help (people).

“Rest in peace Salahuddin Ayub,” Fernandez said in an Instagram post.