Police say doctors have confirmed that the man suffered a broken nose, bleeding in the head and right eye, as well as bruises all over his body.

JOHOR BAHRU: A spectator at the 2023 FA Cup final between Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) and KL City has claimed that he was beaten by Johor Military Force (JMF) personnel, near here, Saturday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin said the 30-year-old man also claimed that he suffered injuries and had lodged a report at the Sungai Besi police station in Kuala Lumpur at 11.50am yesterday.

He said the victim, who returned to Kuala Lumpur, sought treatment and was warded at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

“The doctor confirmed that the victim suffered a broken nose, bleeding in the head and right eye as well as bruises all over the body.

“The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code (for causing serious injury by using a weapon or other dangerous objects),” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is still under investigation and urged witnesses to come forward with information.