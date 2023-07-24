The lawyer-activist says politicians from the government side should speak up.

PETALING JAYA: Lawyer-activist Siti Kasim has questioned the silence by politicians over an attempt on her life after a bomb was found under her car.

She said there has been a lack of statements from politicians condemning the act.

Siti said politicians should seriously consider the gravity of the crime, which could happen to them.

“What if one day the perpetrators plant a bomb under some politician’s car? Will they then only speak up?” she told FMT.

She, however, did not rule out the possibility that politicians and the government remained tight-lipped about the incident as they didn’t want to be associated with her.

“Maybe they think that if they produce a statement condemning the act, it is as if they are supporting Siti Kasim, but this is not about me.

“Understandably the opposition won’t say anything but at least the government should condemn this act of terrorism.”

Siti shared that the police told her only certain people like “jihadists” were able to construct an improvised explosive device, or IED, like the one found under her car.

She said the police were investigating the case and there were developments that she could not share with the public yet.

Last Friday, Siti said she was alerted to two suspicious objects underneath her car after sending it to a workshop in Bangsar.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said the bomb found underneath her car was an attempt to murder the lawyer-activist.

Razarudin said police were still working on tracking down the suspect by looking for fingerprints on the objects and other related evidence.