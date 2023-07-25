Selangor Gerakan says if Ean Yong Hian Wah is named Port Klang Authority chairman, it will be a political appointment.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Gerakan has criticised the proposal to appoint a DAP leader, recently dropped as a candidate in the coming state elections, as chairman of a statutory body.

Selangor Gerakan communication’s head Teoh Kien Hong said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would be deviating from his principles if Ean Yong Hian Wah was named Port Klang Authority (PKA) chairman.

“He is now following Umno’s footsteps in appointing cronies (to head GLCs),” he said in a statement.

Teoh also said if Ean Yong was appointed to the post, it would be a “political appointment”.

Teoh said the proposal by transport minister Loke Siew Fook seemed like a trade-off after DAP made way for Barisan Nasional to contest the Dusun Tua seat.

Last Friday, BN named Johan Abd Aziz as its candidate for the state seat which was once represented by DAP’s Eddy Faisal Eddy Yusof.

Earlier today, Bersih urged the finance ministry to reconsider the proposal to name Ean Yong to the post.

Bersih chairman Thomas Fann said the appointment of the PKA chairman should be based on merit and be free of political influence.