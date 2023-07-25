Some members of Hulu Selangor Bersatu have burned the PN flag and threatened to boycott the state election.

PETALING JAYA: Hulu Selangor Bersatu claims it has been sidelined by the party’s top leadership in the selection of Perikatan Nasional’s candidate for the Batang Kali seat for the Aug 12 Selangor state election.

Hulu Selangor Bersatu chief Anuar Nor claimed the selection of the PN candidate for the seat was made by two Bersatu leaders, and that the matter was not discussed with the division at all.

He said this had angered Hulu Selangor Bersatu members.

While Anuar did not name the two leaders involved, FMT has been made to understand that they are Bersatu vice-president Radzi Jidin and Supreme Council member Azmin Ali.

FMT has reached out to both for comment.

According to Anuar, some dissatisfied members have threatened to boycott the state election and have uploaded photos of themselves burning and stepping on the PN flag on social media.

“We are disappointed that the division was not involved in discussions, especially seeing that I am the leader. It’s not that I’m eager to become a candidate myself. The most important thing is to ensure victory in Batang Kali.

“All of a sudden, someone came to tell me that he is the candidate (for Batang Kali). We were shocked that we were not consulted before such a big decision was made,” Anuar told FMT.

Asked about the pictures of the PN flag being burned and stomped on, Anuar said he could not control those doing it, especially as they were young.

“They felt that the division had been disrespected,” he said.

Bersatu’s Harumaini Omar won the Batang Kali seat in the 14th general election. However, he left the party following the Sheraton Move to join Pejuang.

Pejuang has opted to stay out of the Aug 12 state elections.

It is understood that Muhaimin Harith will be fielded by PN in Batang Kali.

Anuar said Muhaimin was sacked as a committee member of Hulu Selangor Bersatu on July 21.

“He was appointed as a committee member and did not win it through an election. It’s not an issue if we want to terminate his position,” he said.

PN is set to announce its candidates for Selangor, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Penang tomorrow night.