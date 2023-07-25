The coalition targets young voters with a range of subsidies and pledges to fund youth programmes.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) has made a slew of promises to Terengganu voters ahead of the state polls on Aug 12, as part of its election manifesto: “Unity for Stability and Prosperity”.

Key to the pledges is an attempt to woo young voters, with BN promising to provide a monthly allowance of RM1,500 for graduates, RM1,200 for diploma holders and RM600 for new boarding school students, for one year.

The coalition has also promised interest-free loans and a RM500 subsidy for buying motorcycles of up to RM5,000 in value, as well as increasing the allowance for imams, muezzins, Quran teachers, and marriage solemnisers.

It also promised to provide RM800 a year to senior citizens and introduce the “Terengganu Residents Aid”, which offers aid as much as RM500 and RM300 to age groups above 40 and below 40 years old, respectively.

Farmers, fishermen and animal breeders will also receive a one-time handout of RM300, according to Terengganu BN chief Ahmad Said, who posted the manifesto pledges on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, BN aims to build as many as 10,000 affordable houses in five years, in addition to 700 houses that will be given away for free.

Ahmad said during a press conference that he was confident the coalition would win back the hearts of voters, especially the young people.

He said Terengganu BN also planned to create the Terengganu Youth Welfare Foundation, provide annual funding of RM5,000 to youth associations, assistance for driving and business licences, expand e-sport facilities, empower skills training and promote sports as a career.

Ahmad said the core elements of the manifesto were welfare and social matters, education and religion, infrastructure, economy, and youth.

“We urge the youth to think about their future carefully and choose BN. This is to ensure the federal government and state government will be able to carry out more development and welfare programmes hand-in-hand,” Ahmad was quoted as saying to Sinar Harian.