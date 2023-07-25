Bentong police to question man over alleged comments about Young Syefura Othman’s figure and clothing.

PETALING JAYA: A social media influencer has been summoned by the police to give a statement, after Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman lodged a report claiming sexual harassment.

Bentong police chief Zaiham Kahar said the 21-year-old influencer will have his statement recorded on Thursday at the Bentong police headquarters, Harian Metro reported.

“The investigation was opened after police received a report from Young Syefura’s aide Noor Suhana Ishak on July 17,” he said.

Zaiham said the case was being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insulting a person’s modesty and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for using network facilities to transmit offensive messages.

The influencer is alleged to have made inappropriate comments about Young Syefura’s figure and clothing when commenting on a speech she made at a ceramah in Kedah recently.

In the 90-second video, the influencer defended Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor after Young Syefura allegedly called him “uncouth”.

Noor Suhana said such sexist behaviour should not be tolerated.