KUALA LUMPUR: DAP will field 19 candidates in the Penang state election on Aug 12, its secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has announced.
The party has retained most of its former Penang assemblymen who won in the 14th general election (GE14). However, there are seven fresh faces contesting this time around.
There are 15 male candidates while the remaining four are women.
A list of the candidates had been leaked earlier, which Loke confirmed as being authentic.
DAP previously announced that caretaker chief minister Chow Kon Yeow would be appointed to the top state post again if Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional win the state election.
Acknowledging the omission of party veterans, including five executive councillors, Loke said some of the former assemblymen were going to retire.
“It is a process that we have to go through routinely in each election. We have made a lot of considerations and finalised this two days ago.”
The full list of DAP’s candidates in Penang are:
- Sungai Puyu – Phee Syn Tze
- Bagan Jermal – Chee Yeeh Keen
- Bagan Dalam – K Kumaran
- Berapit – Heng Lee Lee
- Padang Lalang – Daniel Gooi
- Perai – S Sundarajoo
- Jawi – Jason H’ng
- Tanjong Bunga – Zairil Khir Johari
- Air Putih – Lim Guan Eng
- Pulau Tikus – Joshua Woo
- Padang Kota – Chow Kon Yeow
- Pengkalan Kota – Wong Yuee Harng
- Komtar – Teh Lai Heng
- Datok Keramat – Jagdeep Singh Deo
- Sungai Pinang – Lim Siew Khim
- Batu Lancang – Ong Ah Teong
- Seri Delima – Connie Tan
- Air Itam – Joseph Ng
- Paya Terubong – Wong Hon Wai
Loke also announced DAP’s candidates for Kedah, namely Teh Swee Leong (Kota Darul Aman) and Tan Kok Yew (Derga).