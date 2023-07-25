There are seven fresh faces from the party contesting in the Penang state election.

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP will field 19 candidates in the Penang state election on Aug 12, its secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has announced.

The party has retained most of its former Penang assemblymen who won in the 14th general election (GE14). However, there are seven fresh faces contesting this time around.

There are 15 male candidates while the remaining four are women.

A list of the candidates had been leaked earlier, which Loke confirmed as being authentic.

DAP previously announced that caretaker chief minister Chow Kon Yeow would be appointed to the top state post again if Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional win the state election.

Acknowledging the omission of party veterans, including five executive councillors, Loke said some of the former assemblymen were going to retire.

“It is a process that we have to go through routinely in each election. We have made a lot of considerations and finalised this two days ago.”

The full list of DAP’s candidates in Penang are:

Sungai Puyu – Phee Syn Tze

Bagan Jermal – Chee Yeeh Keen

Bagan Dalam – K Kumaran

Berapit – Heng Lee Lee

Padang Lalang – Daniel Gooi

Perai – S Sundarajoo

Jawi – Jason H’ng

Tanjong Bunga – Zairil Khir Johari

Air Putih – Lim Guan Eng

Pulau Tikus – Joshua Woo

Padang Kota – Chow Kon Yeow

Pengkalan Kota – Wong Yuee Harng

Komtar – Teh Lai Heng

Datok Keramat – Jagdeep Singh Deo

Sungai Pinang – Lim Siew Khim

Batu Lancang – Ong Ah Teong

Seri Delima – Connie Tan

Air Itam – Joseph Ng

Paya Terubong – Wong Hon Wai

Loke also announced DAP’s candidates for Kedah, namely Teh Swee Leong (Kota Darul Aman) and Tan Kok Yew (Derga).