Yeoh Soon Hin’s appointment was announced by transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

PETALING JAYA: Former three-term Paya Terubong assemblyman Yeoh Soon Hin is the new chairman of the Penang Port Commission, transport minister Loke Siew Fook announced today.

The commission is the federal regulator which overlooks the Penang and Langkawi ports.

Loke, who is also the DAP secretary-general, had just announced that the party will not field Yeoh to defend his Paya Terubong seat.

Yeoh is also the state tourism development, arts, culture and heritage committee chairman in the caretaker Penang government.

Yesterday, Loke had proposed former Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah be appointed as chairman of the Port Klang Authority (PKA).

The proposal follows the party’s decision to drop Ean Yong as a candidate in the Selangor polls.

Bersih has since urged the finance ministry to reconsider the proposal, saying the appointment of the PKA chairman should be based on merit and free of political influence.

