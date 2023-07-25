The party’s secretary-general says they cannot accommodate everyone.

GEORGE TOWN: DAP members who were dropped as candidates for the coming Penang election respected the party’s decision, its secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said.

Loke said although there were many capable personalities, the party could not accommodate everyone.

“We spoke to those who were dropped, and explained to them. I met every one of them. Most of them accepted and respected the decision.

“They are senior leaders and they have gone through a lot, but we can’t accommodate everyone,” he told FMT after unveiling the candidates this evening.

And this included the likes of deputy chief minister P Ramasamy in the caretaker Penang government who did not turn up at the event today, Loke said.

“I met Ramasamy just now at the DAP headquarters, he respected the decision.”

He added that not being able to please everyone was a “normal problem” faced by every political party.

Apart from Ramasamy, executive councillors Phee Boon Poh, Chong Eng, Yeoh Soon Hin, and Soon Lip Chee have also been dropped.

Bagan Dalam incumbent, first-term representative Satees Muniandy, who is a close aide to Ramasamy, has also been axed. Pulau Tikus representative Chris Lee has decided to opt out of the state polls due to medical issues.

