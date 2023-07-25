The group includes the original prosecution witness, who was later charged alongside the others.

TAWAU: A former Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) intelligence chief Mat Zaki Md Zain, six policemen and a civilian pleaded not guilty at the High Court here to charges related to the murder of an e-hailing driver early this year.

The charges against Mat Zaki, policemen Rosdi Rastam, 44, Denis Ak Anit, 44, Fabian Ak Rungam, 43, Khairul Azman Bakar, 47, Azlan Sakaran, 39, and John Kennedy Sanggah, 44, as well as civilian Vivien Fabian, 34, were read before Judge Lim Hock Leng.

Rosdi, Denis, Fabian, Khairul, Azlan, Kennedy and Vivien were jointly charged with murdering Nurman Bakaratu, 61, at an oil palm plantation near Jalan Anjur Juara, Jalan Apas Batu 5, Tawau, between 7.30pm and 11.30pm on Jan 13.

The charge, framed under Section 300 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code, provides for the death penalty upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Mat Zaki denied two charges of abetment to kill Nurman with the seven accused under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with the charge for murder.

The court fixed Jan 2 until April next year for trial.

On Feb 8, Rosdi, Denis, Fabian, Khairul, Azlan and Vivien were charged at the Tawau magistrates’ court for murdering Nurman, while Mat Zaki was charged with abetting the murder.

Kennedy, on the other hand, was initially a prosecution witness, but on April 11, he was also charged in the magistrate’s court here with murder.

On July 7, Mat Zaki was charged at the magistrate’s court here with abetting Kennedy.