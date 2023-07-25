Notable omissions from the list of candidates include DAP veterans P Ramasamy, Phee Boon Poh and Chong Eng.

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng will contest in the coming Penang state election on Aug 12, though deputy chief minister P Ramasamy and four other executive councillors have been dropped.

Lim, a former finance minister, is currently the Bagan MP and has been the Air Putih assemblyman since 2008. He will be seeking to represent the constituency located on Penang island for a fourth term.

The most notable omission from the list of candidates is Ramasamy, who is also the state DAP deputy chief and an executive councillor.

Ramasamy was first elected Perai assemblyman in 2008 and went on to serve the constituency for two more terms. He is replaced by S Sundarajoo, a former chief operating officer of Ecoworld Development Sdn Bhd.

Wanita DAP chief Chong Eng has also been left out of the list, with former Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Daniel Gooi contesting for her previous Padang Lalang seat instead.

Former four-term Sungai Puyu assemblyman Phee Boon Poh will also not defend his seat, with his daughter, Syn Tze, replacing him instead.

Chong and Phee are currently executive councillors in the caretaker Penang government.

Two other state executive councillors, Soon Lip Chee and Yeoh Soon Hin, were also dropped for this state election.

Soon’s former Bagan Jermal seat will be contested by newbie Chee Yeeh Keen while former Bukit Bendera MP Wong Hon Wai will stand in Paya Terubong, which Yeoh had represented for three consecutive terms.

Meanwhile, M Satees, an aide to Ramasamy, will not defend his Bagan Dalam seat, with the one-term elected representative replaced by K Kumaran.

DAP had announced that caretaker chief minister Chow Kon Yeow would be appointed to the top state post again if Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional win the state election.