The Court of Appeal reinstates a sessions court’s ruling that found Harun Dahman guilty of touching the five-year-old child’s private parts.

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has sent a senior citizen to prison for one year for a physical sexual assault on his neighbour’s granddaughter four years ago.

A three-judge panel led by Justice Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera reinstated a conviction handed down by the sessions court on Harun Dahman, 78, for touching the private parts of the five-year-old girl at a house in Chuping, Perlis.

Harun had been found guilty by the lower court of a charge brought under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

However, on Feb 17 last year, the Kangar High Court overturned the verdict and acquitted him.

“We are of the view that the High Court erred and had failed to apply the correct principles in acquitting the accused (Harun),” said Vazeer who delivered the unanimous verdict of the court.

Sitting with Vazeer were Justices Gunalan Muniandy and SM Komathy Suppiah.

The court also restored the one-year jail term imposed on Harun by the subordinate court.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Tetralina Ahmed Fauzi, while Harun was represented by lawyer Norharniza Rusli.

According to the facts of the case, Harun’s neighbour saw the girl entering his house and became worried for her safety.

The neighbour alerted the child’s grandmother who called for her from outside the house and told her to leave.

The girl told her grandmother she became “scared” after Harun touched her private parts.