The MACC is investigating alleged corruption and illegal mining of rare earths in Kedah.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned 10 Kedah state executive council members to assist in its investigation into alleged corruption and illegal mining of rare earths in the state, says caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor.

In a Sinar Harian report, Sanusi said he had not been summoned by the anti-graft agency.

“I find it strange because never before has every single exco member been summoned to verify the minutes of the exco meeting,” he said.

“Some of the exco members have already given their statements, while others have not. All this is being conducted here in Alor Setar.

“It is ongoing today and tomorrow… (and) I might be called after that,” he added.

On July 20, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said that Sanusi would be among those called in by the anti-graft agency in its investigation into the case.

Azam also said that 12 witnesses have had their statements taken.

The day before, the MACC arrested the CEO of Menteri Besar Kedah Incorporated and a female director of a company to assist in an investigation involving corruption amounting to more than RM13 million.

The suspects, aged 40 and 63, were arrested in Alor Setar and Kuala Lumpur.

On Monday, a senior official from the Kedah menteri besar’s office was arrested by the MACC after they detained an assistant to the company owner, bringing the total number of arrests to four.