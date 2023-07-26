The public works department says it will continue to monitor the site for ground movement.

PETALING JAYA: The sinkhole along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak expressway last night was caused by the collapse of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL)’s Tunnel 2, the public works department (JKR) said.

The department, however, said a comprehensive investigation would be carried out by the works ministry and relevant parties.

“The site will be continuously monitored to detect any ground movement,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kosmo quoted works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi as saying that efforts to repair the road were underway.

“I have been informed that the lane will be reopened at 7pm,” he was quoted as saying.

It was reported last night that the sinkhole – which covered almost two lanes – opened up along the expressway, forcing authorities to close the road.