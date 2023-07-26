The businessman was arrested by MACC yesterday morning for an investigation into money laundering.

PETALING JAYA: Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, better known as “Dato Malik”, has been released on bail.

The businessman was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday morning under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

“He was released this afternoon,” an MACC source told FMT.

Malik, who is the founder and chairman of Malik Group of Companies, is known for bringing artistes from India to perform Tamil concerts in Malaysia.

The Malik Group of Companies comprises Malik Streams Corporation Sdn Bhd, Malik Maju Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Properties Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Antenna Movies Sdn Bhd, and Malik Streams Production & Distribution.

Yesterday, the media reported that MACC would be calling a former minister to facilitate its investigations into Malik’s dealings.

Widely-shared pictures of former human resources minister M Saravanan together with Malik have sparked rumours that MACC would be calling in the former minister for questioning.

Saravanan has dismissed the rumours, telling FMT earlier today that it was normal for him to be photographed with businessmen or other members of the public.

