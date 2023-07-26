IPOH: A fisherman lost RM284,850 in a non-existent cryptocurrency investment scam after being conned by his supposed love interest.

Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said in a statement today that the victim, 27, lodged a report yesterday stating that he had been conned by a woman he fell in love with after she contacted him through WeChat in November last year.

The suspect offered him a cryptocurrency investment scheme in January, sent him a link through WeChat and promised returns of RM200,000 with a RM30,000 investment.

“As he was in an online relationship with the ‘woman’, the victim invested through the app she provided,” he said, adding that the victim made 99 money transfers to 21 different bank accounts from March 6 to July 15 using his savings, loans from his family, friends and employers, totalling RM284,850.

Yusri said that the suspect kept asking the victim to continue investing even though the victim had run out of funds, and the victim decided to ask for his money back.

The suspect made various excuses and stopped replying to his messages.

The victim then realised he had been conned and lodged a police report, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.