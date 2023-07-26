The Putra president says the party is not strong enough to go solo.

KUALA LUMPUR: Ibrahim Ali’s Putra plans to sit out the coming six state elections, unless there are “attractive offers” from other parties to convince them otherwise.

Putra is not “strong enough”, party president Ibrahim said.

He also said Putra wanted to focus on the 16th general election, which he claimed would be held if Selangor were to fall to Perikatan Nasional.

Pakatan Harapan has been governing Selangor since 2008 and it is considered the coalition’s stronghold.

“A snap election could be held based on the results of the state polls. Taking this into consideration, there is no need for Putra to contest (now),” he said at a press conference here.

Ibrahim said if a political party approached Putra with an offer that would boost its standing and prioritise the interest of the Malays and Islam, they would consider taking part in the polls.

He said, however, that the party would back those championing values similar to that of Putra’s.

“We will support any candidate or party which is in line with Putra’s struggle.”

Putra is one of the three parties that are part of Gerakan Tanah Air, a coalition comprising Malay-based parties, NGOs, academics and professionals.

In March, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad – who helped found GTA last year before quitting it in May – joined Putra as its adviser.

Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah go to the polls on Aug 12.