The opposition coalition will decide on the candidate for the Bayan Lepas seat at a later date.

BUTTERWORTH: Penang Perikatan Nasional will be contesting all 40 seats in the coming state polls.

However, the opposition coalition only announced the candidates for 39 seats tonight, with the candidate for the Bayan Lepas seat to be revealed at a later date.

Meanwhile, the seat that would be contested by Penang PN chief Dominic Lau would also be announced tomorrow, according to his aide.

Earlier today it was reported that Bayan Lepas PAS would stage a protest against Lau should he contest the Malay-majority seat.

The seat had been occupied by PAS since the 12th general election and voters are demanding for a Malay candidate, according to Kosmo.

Penang PAS chief Fauzi Yusof said the Islamic party would be contesting in 10 seats, three of which were non-Malay-majority seats. The candidate for these three seats will be from the party’s non-Muslim supporters wing.

Gerakan will contest 18 seats while Bersatu will contest 11.

Gerakan

Machang Bubuk – Tan Hum Wei

Berapit – Lee Kok Keong

Perai – Sivasuntaram Rajalingam

Bukit Tengah – Baljit Singh

Bukit Tambun – Tan Gia Wei

Tanjung Bungah – Hng Chee Wey

Air Putih – Kong Cheng Ann

Kebun Bunga – Tan Zhen Zune

Pulau Tikus – Tan Ching Sern

Padang Kota – Hng Khoon Leng

Pengkalan Kota – S Suthakaran

Datok Keramat – Heng See Lin

Sungai Pinang – Ng Fook On

Batu Lanchang – Mohd Aswaad Jaafar

Air Itam – Cheang Chee Gooi

Paya Terubong – Ooi Ghee Oon

Batu Uban – Mok Kok On

Pantai Jerejak – Oh Tong Keong

Bersatu

Telok Ayer Tawar – Azmi Alang

Bertam – Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq

Bagan Jermal – Ong Chuan Jin

Seberang Jaya – Izar Shah Ariff Shah

Penanti – Zulkefli Bakar

Padang Lalang – DN Suresh

Sungai Acheh – Zulkifli Ibrahim

Seri Delima – Mohan Apparoo

Batu Maung – Azahari Aris

Teluk Bahang – Mohamad Kassim

Komtar – Cheah Kim Huat

PAS

Penaga – Yusni Mat Piah

Pinang Tunggal – Bukhori Ghazali

Permatang Berangan – Sobri Salleh

Sungai Dua – Fauzi Yusoff

Sungai Puyu – Teoh Chin Siang

Bagan Dalam – K Jayaraman

Permatang Pasir – Amir Hamzah Abdul Hashim

Sungai Bakap – Nor Zamri Latiff

Pulau Betong – Mohamad Shukor Zakariah

Jawi – Koh Tien Yew

