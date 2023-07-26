BUTTERWORTH: Penang Perikatan Nasional will be contesting all 40 seats in the coming state polls.
However, the opposition coalition only announced the candidates for 39 seats tonight, with the candidate for the Bayan Lepas seat to be revealed at a later date.
Meanwhile, the seat that would be contested by Penang PN chief Dominic Lau would also be announced tomorrow, according to his aide.
Earlier today it was reported that Bayan Lepas PAS would stage a protest against Lau should he contest the Malay-majority seat.
The seat had been occupied by PAS since the 12th general election and voters are demanding for a Malay candidate, according to Kosmo.
Penang PAS chief Fauzi Yusof said the Islamic party would be contesting in 10 seats, three of which were non-Malay-majority seats. The candidate for these three seats will be from the party’s non-Muslim supporters wing.
Gerakan will contest 18 seats while Bersatu will contest 11.
Gerakan
- Machang Bubuk – Tan Hum Wei
- Berapit – Lee Kok Keong
- Perai – Sivasuntaram Rajalingam
- Bukit Tengah – Baljit Singh
- Bukit Tambun – Tan Gia Wei
- Tanjung Bungah – Hng Chee Wey
- Air Putih – Kong Cheng Ann
- Kebun Bunga – Tan Zhen Zune
- Pulau Tikus – Tan Ching Sern
- Padang Kota – Hng Khoon Leng
- Pengkalan Kota – S Suthakaran
- Datok Keramat – Heng See Lin
- Sungai Pinang – Ng Fook On
- Batu Lanchang – Mohd Aswaad Jaafar
- Air Itam – Cheang Chee Gooi
- Paya Terubong – Ooi Ghee Oon
- Batu Uban – Mok Kok On
- Pantai Jerejak – Oh Tong Keong
Bersatu
- Telok Ayer Tawar – Azmi Alang
- Bertam – Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq
- Bagan Jermal – Ong Chuan Jin
- Seberang Jaya – Izar Shah Ariff Shah
- Penanti – Zulkefli Bakar
- Padang Lalang – DN Suresh
- Sungai Acheh – Zulkifli Ibrahim
- Seri Delima – Mohan Apparoo
- Batu Maung – Azahari Aris
- Teluk Bahang – Mohamad Kassim
- Komtar – Cheah Kim Huat
PAS
- Penaga – Yusni Mat Piah
- Pinang Tunggal – Bukhori Ghazali
- Permatang Berangan – Sobri Salleh
- Sungai Dua – Fauzi Yusoff
- Sungai Puyu – Teoh Chin Siang
- Bagan Dalam – K Jayaraman
- Permatang Pasir – Amir Hamzah Abdul Hashim
- Sungai Bakap – Nor Zamri Latiff
- Pulau Betong – Mohamad Shukor Zakariah
- Jawi – Koh Tien Yew
