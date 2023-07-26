The ministry urges the public to only accept information from official sources.

PETALING JAYA: A poster circulating online purportedly advertising a “Madani allowance” for civil servants is fake, the finance ministry said.

“Be cautious and do not easily fall for such news on social media,” the ministry said in a Facebook post today.

The poster, which has been circulating on social media, depicts a picture of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister, above the claim. It also carries the ministry’s logo and social media accounts.

The ministry urged the public to only accept information from official channels.