The operation saw simultaneous raids conducted at 34 locations in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor involving 315 officers from various agencies.

PETALING JAYA: An estimated RM38 million in cash and approximately 200kg worth of gold were seized during a multi-agency raid which also saw a “Datuk” businessman and his accomplices arrested on Monday.

According to a source, the operation led by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) busted a syndicate linked to corruption, breach of trust, smuggling, and under-declaration of taxes.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at 34 locations around the Klang Valley.

The source said the gold seized during the operation was valued at RM60 million.

“Authorities also seized 17 luxury cars.”

When contacted, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the arrests.

He said the case was being investigated under the MACC Act 2009, Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, Income Tax Act 1967, and Customs Act 1967.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with six other enforcement agencies, namely the police, immigration department, customs department, Bank Negara Malaysia, Inland Revenue Board, and CyberSecurity Malaysia.

The operation, codenamed Op 82S, is the first conducted under the Multi-Agency Task Force, which is chaired by the attorney-general.