East Coast Expressway says the road is closed in both directions between the East Bentong and West Bentong intersections.

KUANTAN: A sinkhole has opened up on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway this evening, forcing authorities to close the road.

In a Facebook post, East Coast Expressway (LPT) requested motorists from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur to exit at the East Bentong intersection and re-enter at the West Bentong intersection, and vice versa for traffic travelling in the opposite direction.

Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman also posted about the incident on her Facebook account and advised those travelling between Kuala Lumpur and Karak to be careful and follow LPT management’s directives.

“I have received information about the sinkhole on the LPT. The road is now closed in both directions,” she said.