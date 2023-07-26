The DAP chairman also defends his candidacy for the Air Putih seat, saying the leadership wanted to have a mix of ‘continuity and renewal’.

GEORGE TOWN: DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has urged those dropped for the Aug 12 state election to stay united with the party to ensure Penang remains under Pakatan Harapan.

Lim said DAP understood the feelings of the former elected representatives who were not renominated, but hoped they would support the party’s decisions.

“Let’s get together to ensure that we can retain the Penang state government,” he told reporters after an event at the Bukit Bendera station here today.

Lim also dismissed criticism over his candidacy for the Air Putih seat despite being the Bagan MP, saying the DAP leadership wanted to have a mix of “continuity and renewal”.

“I think what we need to do is move forward and make sure we can secure victory for the party (in the coming state election),” he said. Lim has represented Air Putih since 2008.

Yesterday, DAP announced 19 candidates for the state election, with seven former assemblymen dropped, including five executive councillors in the caretaker state government.

Former Bagan Dalam assemblyman M Satees, who was not nominated, claimed this morning that “someone” was treating Penang like their personal property and had been given “full rights” to decide on DAP’s candidates for the polls.

Labelling this individual as “the emperor”, Satees claimed he and five others were not fielded as they were not in the same camp as the “emperor”.

He also claimed they were dropped for being outspoken in supporting incumbent chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Lim dismissed Satees’ allegations, saying all the candidates fielded by DAP have also decided to back Chow as chief minister. “I don’t think it is worth commenting on (Satees’ claims),” he said.

He also said former Jawi assemblyman Jason H’ng has filed a police report over claims that Lim stole Tabung Haji funds when he was the finance minister in the PH government.

Lim did not disclose who made the claim, but said the report was necessary to “correct the outright lie” since DAP candidates might be questioned about this when campaigning for the state election.