This comes after a division threatened to hold a protest against Gerakan president Dominic Lau if he were to contest the Bayan Lepas seat.

PETALING JAYA: PAS has urged its members to ensure party discipline for the Aug 12 state elections, saying Perikatan Nasional’s candidates for the six states are final.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man urged party members to carry out their duties and responsibilities well to ensure PN’s candidates win at the polls.

“The party president (Abdul Hadi Awang) has reminded all to abide by the party’s decision, whether (PAS members) are nominated as candidates or not.

“Do not act against the party’s decision, whether it’s supporting our rivals or running as an independent candidate. The party will not hesitate to take disciplinary action,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Bayan Lepas PAS threatened to stage a protest against Dominic Lau should the Gerakan president be named to contest the Malay-majority seat for PN.

The seat had been contested by PAS since the 12th general election, and the PAS division claimed that Bayan Lepas voters were demanding for a Malay candidate, according to Kosmo.

While Lau’s name for the seat was not announced by Penang PN when it unveiled its list of candidates last night, it has since been confirmed that the Gerakan chief will contest for the Malay-majority seat.

PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the decision to field Lau was made by the PN Presidential Council.