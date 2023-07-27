The Gerakan president says issues within PN should be resolved internally and not made public in the media.

GEORGE TOWN: Gerakan president Dominic Lau blamed “poor communication” for the call by the Bayan Lepas PAS division to boycott the polls should he be fielded for the state seat.

“Whatever issues that we (Penang PN) have should be resolved internally and not through the media.

“We (Gerakan) will provide an explanation to Penang PN,” he said at a press conference here.

Yesterday, Kosmo reported that the PAS division had threatened to give nomination day a miss if Lau was named as a candidate for the Malay-majority seat. It also threatened to shut down its operation centres.

The seat had been contested by PAS since the 12th general election and voters, according to the report, were demanding for a Malay candidate.

Earlier today, Lau was named by PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin as the coalition’s candidate for Bayan Lepas, a day after the coalition’s 39 candidates for the state were unveiled.

Lau, who is PN deputy chairman, said it would have gone against protocol if his candidacy had been announced by PN central committee member Ronald Kiandee.

He said that his candidacy was supposed to be announced by Hamzah, but the latter was unable to attend the event last night.

Lau, who is also the Penang PN chief, went on to dismiss claims that he used his “connections” at the national level to lobby for a state seat.

The candidate selection process is done in a transparent manner where a state PN chapter will present its candidates’ list to the PN presidential council to be finalised, he said.

Lau also said that Gerakan would be campaigning on making the Penang elections a referendum on the unity government and Pakatan Harapan-led Penang state government.

The party will also focus on highlighting the government’s unfulfilled promises made in the 15th general election.

