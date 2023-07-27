KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today launched his vision of a new Madani economy aimed at empowering the rakyat with a view to restoring the country as an economic leader in the Southeast Asian region.

“This will ultimately give the people an overflow of results to enjoy a better quality of life,” Anwar said, at an event held at the Securities Commission this morning.

Unveiling a “comprehensive and rigorous” plan to face current challenges, the prime minister called for both current and long-term issues to be addressed to make the country an attractive investment destination while also tackling the rising cost of living.

Anwar said the Madani economy would have seven benchmarks as medium-term targets to be achieved within the next 10 years. This includes making Malaysia among the top 30 economies in the world and being ranked in the top 12 in the global competitive index.

He also set the country will target labour income reaching 45% of its total income and for women to form up to 60% of the workforce.

