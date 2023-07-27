Police believe the 67-year-old man was assaulted after a misunderstanding over a hotel room.

PETALING JAYA: A man was found dead yesterday in the car park of a hotel in Genting Highlands, Bentong police said.

Bentong police chief Zaiham Kahar said closed-circuit TV (CCTV) camera footage showed the victim had been involved in a fight with a 38-year-old man in the hotel lobby prior to his death. Police believe it was a misunderstanding over a room.

The two men later went out into the car park and fought again, police said. The 67-year-old victim sustained injuries to his mouth, eyes and face.

Zaiham said a man, who has numerous previous criminal convictions, was arrested today and remanded for seven days to help in the investigations.

The victim’s body was taken to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan, Kuantan, for a post-mortem.