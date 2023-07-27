The dropped former Perai assemblyman says he is still a DAP member and state deputy chairman.

PETALING JAYA: Penang DAP deputy chairman P Ramasamy has dismissed rumours that he will be meeting with Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin after being dropped as a candidate for the coming state election.

Ramasamy said the rumours were “far-fetched” as he had been one of the most vocal critics of PN and its leaders.

“I’m still a DAP member and state DAP deputy chairman. Under the present circumstances, claims that I may work with PN for the upcoming polls are fake news,” he told Malaysiakini.

On Tuesday, DAP announced 19 candidates for the state election, with seven former assemblymen dropped, including five executive councillors in the caretaker state government.

The most notable omission was Ramasamy, who is a three-term assemblyman for Perai, having first won the seat in 2008, and deputy chief minister in the caretaker state government.

Ramasamy also raised questions on whether DAP today is still the same party he joined in 2005, citing a lack of transparency and consistency in the candidate announcements.

“A number of incumbents were dropped, citing party rejuvenation, but the fact is many younger candidates were dropped and replaced by much older candidates,” he was quoted as saying.

“Last month, the party dismissed as fake a purported list of DAP candidates for the state polls, but yesterday’s list turned out to be almost the same.”

He also said the DAP leadership’s explanation for the dropped incumbents seemed more like an “afterthought”.

“The least they (DAP) can do is be more transparent, and meet us (the dropped incumbents) before finalising (the list),” he said.