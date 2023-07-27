PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional tonight unveiled its candidates for the 45 seats it is eyeing in the coming polls, of which 23 are fresh faces.
PAS will contest the lion’s share of seats with 39 and Bersatu will contest in the remaining six constituencies.
Kelantan PN chairman Ahmad Yakob, who announced the candidates, is looking to defend the Pasir Pekan seat for the fifth time.
“This is a historic occasion for Kelantan, with our candidates coming from various backgrounds. Some are religious teachers, some are technocrats and some are professionals,” he said.
Former Bachok MP Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz was conspicuously absent from the line-up.
Nik Abduh’s father, Nik Aziz Nik Mat, was the party’s late spiritual adviser.
Ahmad, the Kelantan caretaker menteri besar, said more than half of the 45 candidates were new faces.
Asri Mat Daud, who is Ahmad’s political secretary, will be contesting the Demit seat.
Amar Abdullah will also be defending his Panchor seat for the fifth time.
Some other notable candidates include Bersatu Supreme Council members Farid Zawawi and Kamarudin Nor, and former Tanah Merah Umno division chief Almidi Jaafar.
Bersatu
- Kok Lanas – Farid Zawawi
- Gual Ipoh – Bahari Nor
- Bukit Bunga – Almidi Jaafar
- Air Lanas – Kamarudin Nor
- Nenggiri – Azizi Abu Naim
- Paloh – Shaari Mat Hussain
PAS
- Pengkalan Kubor – Wan Roslan Wan Hamat
- Kelaboran – Adnan Hassan
- Pasir Pekan – Ahmad Yakob
- Wakaf Bharu – Rusli Abdullah
- Kijang – Izani Husin
- Chempaka – Nik Asma’ Baharum Nik Abdullah
- Panchor –Amar Abdullah
- Tanjong Mas – Rohani Ibrahim
- Kota Lama – Zamri Ismail
- Bunut Payong – Shaari Mat Yaman
- Tendong – Rozi Muhamad
- Pengkalan – Pasir Nasriff Daud Daud Yatimee
- Meranti – Nassuruddin Daud
- Chetok – Zuraidin Abdullah
- Gual Periok – Kamaruzzaman Muhammad
- Apam Putra – Zamakhshari Mohamad
- Salor – Saizol Ismail
- Pasir Tumboh – Abdul Rahman Yunus Pas
- Demit – Asri Mat Daud
- Tawang – Harun Ismail
- Pantai Irama – Huzaimy Che Husin
- Jelawat – Zameri Mat Nawang
- Melor – Wan Rohimi Wan Daud
- Kadok – Azami Nor
- Bukit Panau – Abdul Fattah Mahmood
- Kemahang – Anizam Ab Rahman
- Selising – Saripuddin Tuan Ismail
- Limbongan – Nor Asilah Zin
- Semerak – Nor Sham Sulaiman
- Gaal – Rodzi Jaafar
- Pulai Chondong – Azhar Salleh
- Temangan –Fadzli Hj Hassan
- Kemuning – Ahmad Zakhran Mat Noor
- Kuala Balah – Abdul Hadi Awang Kechil
- Mengkebang – Zubir Abu Bakar
- Guchil – Helmi Abdullah
- Manek Urai – Fauzi Abdullah
- Dabong – Ku Zaki Ku Husin
- Galas – Tarmizi Abd Rahman
