Bersatu will be standing in six constituencies.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional tonight unveiled its candidates for the 45 seats it is eyeing in the coming polls, of which 23 are fresh faces.

PAS will contest the lion’s share of seats with 39 and Bersatu will contest in the remaining six constituencies.

Kelantan PN chairman Ahmad Yakob, who announced the candidates, is looking to defend the Pasir Pekan seat for the fifth time.

“This is a historic occasion for Kelantan, with our candidates coming from various backgrounds. Some are religious teachers, some are technocrats and some are professionals,” he said.

Former Bachok MP Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz was conspicuously absent from the line-up.

Nik Abduh’s father, Nik Aziz Nik Mat, was the party’s late spiritual adviser.

Ahmad, the Kelantan caretaker menteri besar, said more than half of the 45 candidates were new faces.

Asri Mat Daud, who is Ahmad’s political secretary, will be contesting the Demit seat.

Amar Abdullah will also be defending his Panchor seat for the fifth time.

Some other notable candidates include Bersatu Supreme Council members Farid Zawawi and Kamarudin Nor, and former Tanah Merah Umno division chief Almidi Jaafar.

Bersatu

Kok Lanas – Farid Zawawi

Gual Ipoh – Bahari Nor

Bukit Bunga – Almidi Jaafar

Air Lanas – Kamarudin Nor

Nenggiri – Azizi Abu Naim

Paloh – Shaari Mat Hussain

PAS

Pengkalan Kubor – Wan Roslan Wan Hamat

Kelaboran – Adnan Hassan

Pasir Pekan – Ahmad Yakob

Wakaf Bharu – Rusli Abdullah

Kijang – Izani Husin

Chempaka – Nik Asma’ Baharum Nik Abdullah

Panchor –Amar Abdullah

Tanjong Mas – Rohani Ibrahim

Kota Lama – Zamri Ismail

Bunut Payong – Shaari Mat Yaman

Tendong – Rozi Muhamad

Pengkalan – Pasir Nasriff Daud Daud Yatimee

Meranti – Nassuruddin Daud

Chetok – Zuraidin Abdullah

Gual Periok – Kamaruzzaman Muhammad

Apam Putra – Zamakhshari Mohamad

Salor – Saizol Ismail

Pasir Tumboh – Abdul Rahman Yunus Pas

Demit – Asri Mat Daud

Tawang – Harun Ismail

Pantai Irama – Huzaimy Che Husin

Jelawat – Zameri Mat Nawang

Melor – Wan Rohimi Wan Daud

Kadok – Azami Nor

Bukit Panau – Abdul Fattah Mahmood

Kemahang – Anizam Ab Rahman

Selising – Saripuddin Tuan Ismail

Limbongan – Nor Asilah Zin

Semerak – Nor Sham Sulaiman

Gaal – Rodzi Jaafar

Pulai Chondong – Azhar Salleh

Temangan –Fadzli Hj Hassan

Kemuning – Ahmad Zakhran Mat Noor

Kuala Balah – Abdul Hadi Awang Kechil

Mengkebang – Zubir Abu Bakar

Guchil – Helmi Abdullah

Manek Urai – Fauzi Abdullah

Dabong – Ku Zaki Ku Husin

Galas – Tarmizi Abd Rahman

