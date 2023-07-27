This comes amid claims that private firms are allegedly profiteering from the sale of water in Sabah.

PUTRAJAYA: A Warisan leader has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate allegations that private firms are profiteering from the sale of water in Sabah.

Azis Jamman, the party’s information chief, claimed the Sabah government was providing water to private firms which was then sold to consumers at 10 to 15 times the original price.

“The Sabah works minister (Shahelmey Yahya), who is in charge of water-related matters, said the water department is reducing the sale of water to private firms,” said Azis, adding that Warisan believed this was an “admission of guilt” on the part of the Sabah government.

Azis was speaking to reporters after accompanying Sabahan Loi Kok Liang to lodge a report with MACC on the issue.

Yesterday, The Star quoted Shahelmey as saying the authorities were investigating the alleged profiteering from the sale of water.

He said he received numerous reports of companies making excessive profits and that the water department was cutting supply to the private firms.

Shahelmy also said while it was not illegal to buy and sell water, there were people who were selling water for up to RM28 per cubic metre when the price from depots is only RM3 per cubic metre.