The PH chairman said when Dr Mahathir Mohamad last stood as a candidate in Langkawi, he also predicted a big victory but instead lost his deposit.

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim has accused Dr Mahathir Mohamad of engaging in wishful thinking by predicting a possible 5-1 victory for Perikatan Nasional when voters in six states go to the polls next month.

Instead, Anwar said the collaboration between PH and Barisan Nasional will create a surprising win in the state elections.

Anwar was disdainful of Mahathir’s observation that PN had “a good potential” of retaining power in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, and winning power in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, which have been run by PH.

“He thinks they will win 5-1, and that’s his assumption or expectation. When he contested in Langkawi he said he could win big, but in the end, when the results were announced, he lost his deposit,” New Straits Times quoted him as saying.

“Now, he says they will win 5-1. Learn from experience. When he says there will be a big win, it means losing the deposit.

“God willing, we will see a big surprise happen in the state elections this time,” Anwar said while speaking at a function in Terengganu.