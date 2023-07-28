Perikatan Nasional also names Zabidi Ariffin in bid to wrest Sri Tanjung from Pakatan Harapan.

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Perikatan Nasional has announced its remaining candidates to contest in Jeram Padang and Sri Tanjung.

Negeri Sembilan Bersatu associate wing chief S Surash has been chosen to contest in Jeram Padang in his second attempt to win the seat.

In the 2018 general election, he stood as an independent candidate but lost by a 1,062-vote majority to Barisan Nasional’s Manickam Letchuman.

In Sri Tanjung, PN has decided to field Zabidi Ariffin to wrest the seat from Pakatan Harapan.

Last night, PN announced the party will contest all 36 seats in Negeri Sembilan but only unveiled 34 of its candidates.

Negeri Sembilan PN chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the candidates for Jeram Padang and Bagan Pinang could not be announced last night because of technical matters that required a “thorough examination”.

Surash will face BN’s Zaidy Abdul Kadir from Umno after MIC decided to sit out the polls.

In Sri Tanjung, PH has announced that Dr G Rajasekaran will replace M Ravi, the state assemblyman from 2008.