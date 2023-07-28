Two company directors and a manager were found guilty of having shoes and slippers with fake Nike and Adidas brands.

IPOH: Two company directors and a manager were each fined RM130,260 by the sessions court here today for selling 4,342 pairs of fake designer shoes and slippers four years ago.

The three were company directors Yap Kian Seng, 61, and Sun Haixia, 41, a Chinese national, and manager Yap Yin Keat, 51. The company, Enhengda Sdn Bhd, was also fined RM217,100.

They were found guilty of breaching the Trade Descriptions Act for possession of goods for which a false trade description was applied.

The fake goods involved were 2,210 pairs of slippers bearing the ‘Nike’ brand, as well as 60 pairs of shoes and 2,072 pairs of slippers with the ‘Adidas’ brand.

The offence was allegedly committed at the company premises at Menglembu industrial estate in May 2019.

Sessions judge Norashima Khalid allowed a defence application for a stay of execution of the sentence pending an appeal to the High Court. Bail of RM15,000 each was imposed.