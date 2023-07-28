FAM says it could not interfere as one of the victims had lodged a police report a day after the FA Cup Final between JDT and KL City.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has hit out at allegations that it was slow to act in connection with the alleged assault of Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) supporters during the 2023 FA Cup final in Johor last Saturday.

FAM deputy president Yusoff Mahadi denied they were keeping mum or deliberately delaying taking any action regarding the incident.

He said FAM could not interfere in the case as one of the victims had lodged a police report a day after the KL City-Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) match.

“However, FAM will always be ready and open to cooperating with the police if asked to assist in any investigation into this case.

“FAM strongly rejects all forms of misconduct related to matters of security and violence in football, regardless of whether it happens on or off the field, which involves supporters or spectators,” he said in a statement today.

Yusoff said FAM would continue to take the incident seriously and would immediately take proactive action with the Malaysia League administrator, the Malaysian Football League, to ensure such an incident does not recur.

Previously, sports observer Sadek Mustaffa and several other parties claimed that FAM was slow in responding or taking action in connection with the alleged assault of KL City fans during the FA Cup final at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. JDT won the match 2-0 to retain their title.