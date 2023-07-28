The Pakatan Harapan chairman says the Islamic party is now backing two leaders who had insulted them previously.

PORT DICKSON: Anwar Ibrahim said he sympathised with PAS as the Islamic party is now backing leaders who had insulted them in the past.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said former prime ministers Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin had once labelled PAS as “infidel” and “deviant” respectively.

“And now, PAS is supporting them. We should feel sorry for them,” he said when launching the election machinery here tonight.

Muhyiddin is the president of Bersatu, which along with PAS is part of Perikatan Nasional.

In May, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and other party leaders signed the “Malay Proclamation”, said to be Mahathir’s brainchild.

And recently, Mahathir shared the stage with PAS at an event in Kelantan.

Anwar went on to say that the leaders in his unity government had never used such labels on their rivals.