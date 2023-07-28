The High Court had ruled that the former prime minister was no longer the Pekan MP with the dissolution of the lower house.

PUTRAJAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has withdrawn his bid to mount a legal challenge over the denial of his request to attend the Dewan Rakyat last October.

The withdrawal was filed on July 12, and the Attorney-General’s Chambers, appearing for the prisons department, was notified of it.

Najib had filed his bid on Oct 5 to commence judicial review proceedings against the government and the department for refusing to let him attend the Dewan Rakyat meeting from Oct 3 to Nov 29.

The former Pekan MP had sought to revoke the department’s decision to refuse him access to his officers for “purposes of parliamentary, legislative and constituency work”.

He filed the application shortly after he began his 12-year sentence at Kajang prison at the conclusion of his SRC International corruption case.

However, all sittings at the lower house were vacated after Parliament was dissolved on Oct 10 to pave the way for the 15th general election, which was held on Nov 19.

In dismissing his leave application to commence judicial review, High Court Justice Ahmad Kamal Shahid had said “there is no more Parliament for him (Najib) to attend”.

“It is clear that with the dissolution of Parliament, its term has ended. The applicant (Najib) is no longer the (Pekan) MP,” the judge said.

Kamal also said GE15 would see a new Pekan MP elected, and that there was no possibility for Najib to become an MP again.

“He (Najib) is now a prisoner and the law forbids a convicted person from contesting unless and until a (royal) pardon is given to quash his conviction (in the SRC International case),” he said.