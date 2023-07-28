Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan says this will prevent certain parties from using this as a ‘weapon’ to attack BN.

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan has advised all candidates to stop their charity work during the lead-up to the state elections to avoid breaching any election law.

Mohamad, or more commonly known as Tok Mat, said this would also prevent any party, especially the opposition, from using charity work as a “weapon” to attack BN candidates.

“All election candidates in the six states, including myself in Negeri Sembilan, are to suspend our charity and alms-giving practices for 14 days,” he said after presenting letters of appointments to the BN candidates for the Negeri Sembilan polls.

“This is to prevent it from being used as a ‘weapon’ by certain parties, which will cause unwanted complications.”

Yesterday, MACC chief Azam Baki said he disagreed with the idea of offering free bus rides for voters to return home and cast their ballots.

In an interview with Negeri FM, Azam said that giving money as a form of charity, paying for bus tickets, or giving gifts during the election season is a violation of the Election Offences Act 1954 as it can influence voters to support a candidate.

Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will go to the polls on Aug 12.

Mohamad, who is also the Umno deputy president, advised BN candidates in Negeri Sembilan not to make any statements to the media regarding party issues.

He said any statement on the party can only be issued by him or Umno Negeri Sembilan chief Jalaluddin Alias.