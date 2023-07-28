R Summugam was initially dropped by PKR when the list of candidates was announced last Sunday.

SUNGAI PETANI: Incumbent Bukit Selambau assemblyman R Summugam has been renominated by Pakatan Harapan to defend the seat in the Aug 12 state election.

Summugam was initially dropped from the list and a newcomer, R Suntaraju, was named as the candidate for the seat when PKR announced its list of candidates last Sunday.

However, PH secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced Summugam’s name for the seat when introducing the candidates, as well as launching the Kedah unity manifesto for the state election here last night.

Summugam is expected to face Perikatan Nasional’s Azizan Hamzah, of PAS, in the contest for the Bukit Selambau seat.

Met by reporters after the event, Summugam said he was not surprised by his renomination given his good performance as the people’s elected representative.

When his name was dropped, he said, he accepted it with an open heart and did not protest.

If re-elected, he will continue to focus on solving the water crisis facing residents in the constituency.